Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,181.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,107. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,179,000 after purchasing an additional 672,768 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 655,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 372,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 119.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 122,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 854.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 111,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $5,137,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

