TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $373.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97,412.51% and a negative return on equity of 177.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. RA Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 469,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

