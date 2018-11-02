The Carlyle Group (CG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

