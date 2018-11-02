The Coca-Cola Co to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $48.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.