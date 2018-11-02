TheStreet Lowers Civeo (CVEO) to D

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVEO. Craig Hallum set a $4.00 price objective on Civeo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $455.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 109.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 51.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

