TheStreet Lowers Intelligent Systems (INS) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

INS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 74.14%. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.