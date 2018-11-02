TheStreet Lowers Limelight Networks (LLNW) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.21.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a P/E ratio of -200.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $536,705. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

