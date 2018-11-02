THL Credit (TCRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.57

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 2237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

TCRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the second quarter worth $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the second quarter worth $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 17.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

