Timken Co (TKR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. Gabelli also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.58 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. 14,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,340. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. Timken has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $123,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $221,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $237,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth $222,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $50,950.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,532.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $173,332.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,610.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

