Timkensteel Corp (TMST) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Investment analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Gabelli also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.82 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE TMST opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Timkensteel by 63.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

