Titan International (TWI) Issues Earnings Results

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 22,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Titan International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Titan International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Martin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan International by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Titan International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.