Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Stock Price Up 22.6%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price rose 22.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 20,739,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 788% from the average daily volume of 2,334,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,659.34% and a negative net margin of 295.69%. Equities analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sunil Bhonsle purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 435,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,894.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Rubin purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 556,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,079.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 900,000 shares of company stock worth $225,000. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.66% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

