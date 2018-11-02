TOP SHIPS (TOPS) & Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Head-To-Head Comparison

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TOP SHIPS and Star Bulk Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP SHIPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 6 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.44%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than TOP SHIPS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Star Bulk Carriers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP SHIPS $39.36 million 1.01 -$13.40 million N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $331.98 million 2.52 -$9.77 million ($0.22) -56.36

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than TOP SHIPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of TOP SHIPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 8.39% 3.73% 1.88%

Volatility & Risk

TOP SHIPS has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats TOP SHIPS on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

