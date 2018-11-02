Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.5144 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

