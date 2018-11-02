Totally (TLY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Totally Plc (LON:TLY)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.90 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.48 ($0.25). 506,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,470% from the average session volume of 19,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.35 ($0.24).

About Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions to the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

