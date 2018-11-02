Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Town Sports International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Town Sports International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CLUB stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 241,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 782.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 124,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 359,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 133,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $147,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 4,301 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $37,848.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,191.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.