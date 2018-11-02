TowneBank (TOWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.90. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 70.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

