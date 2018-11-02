TowneBank (TOWN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Brean Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on shares of TowneBank and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

TOWN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 41,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,498. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $137.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

