Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Boosted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,776,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,981 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,735,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,190,000 after acquiring an additional 844,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,530 shares of company stock worth $18,348,570. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.