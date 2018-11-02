Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Assurant (AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,495% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $121,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $128,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,839.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,215,394 shares of company stock valued at $228,135,608 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Assurant by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $84.34 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

