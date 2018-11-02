TransAlta Renewables (RNW) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of RNW traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,650. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.23 and a 12-month high of C$13.85.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 76.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company's portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2316 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming, and the State of Western Australia.

