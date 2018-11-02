Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1,496.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,129,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after buying an additional 529,067 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,008,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after buying an additional 43,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,427,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $144.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $125.20 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $119.67 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

