Trex Company Inc (TREX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,768,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,478 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,855,000 after acquiring an additional 969,587 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 928,019 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 734,753 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,311,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 674,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $236,116.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

