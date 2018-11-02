Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Howard Weil began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE ED opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

