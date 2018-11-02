Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Holdings Reduced by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,454 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $2,249,000. Stelliam Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 495,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 186.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 250,548 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 163,209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 31.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.75. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

