Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) Stake Increased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Triumph Bancorp worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 132.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $270,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $296,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Karas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $125,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TBK opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.