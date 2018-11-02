Trupanion (TRUP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.22.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 740,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $837.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $932,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 412,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.