Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of TWO opened at $14.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.34%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

In other news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $375,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,552,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,902,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,567,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 821,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

