Tyler Technologies (TYL) Trading Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $245.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Tyler Technologies traded as low as $191.91 and last traded at $195.00. 734,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 201,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.66.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.27.

In other Tyler Technologies news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.64, for a total value of $1,410,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $12,048,375.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,565,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,944. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $208,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 69,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $783,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 390.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

