UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Croda International (CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,450 ($71.21). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Croda International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Numis Securities upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,736.36 ($61.89).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,874 ($63.69) on Friday. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,668 ($61.00).

In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,021 ($65.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,761.55 ($3,608.45). Insiders have bought a total of 888 shares of company stock valued at $4,584,119 in the last quarter.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

