UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stake Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of UDR worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 34,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. ValuEngine lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.25 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.3323 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 549,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,490,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,729. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.