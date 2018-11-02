UFP Technologies (UFPT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.01. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,194 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $79,971.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,901 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,441.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $380,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,319 shares of company stock worth $2,044,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.