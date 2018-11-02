Uni Select (UNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.00

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$23.00 and last traded at C$22.97, with a volume of 99610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins cut Uni Select from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Uni Select from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.06.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.02. Uni Select had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of C$595.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.54 million.

About Uni Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

