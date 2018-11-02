Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (UNIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of UNIR remained flat at $$1.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 519. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics primarily used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications in North America and Europe. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

