United Insurance (UIHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. United Insurance had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

UIHC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 625,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,332. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $865.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.