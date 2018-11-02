United Therapeutics (UTHR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $106.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $114.64. 301,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,188. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $419,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $611,161. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,925,000 after acquiring an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,556,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,053,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,093,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

