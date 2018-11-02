UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $260.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,568 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,177. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

