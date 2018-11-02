Universal Display (OLED) Releases Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Universal Display updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $26.59 on Friday, reaching $103.06. 7,503,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

