Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 144,469 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for about 2.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.89% of Universal Health Services worth $225,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 116.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 58.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

