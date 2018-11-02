Universal Health Services (UHS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE:UHS opened at $123.49 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

