Universe Price Reaches $0.0163 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Universe has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Universe has a total market cap of $685,624.00 and approximately $746.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Universe Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 53,297,550 coins and its circulating supply is 42,097,550 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

