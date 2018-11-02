Urban Outfitters (URBN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.59. 102,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,751. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $891,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.