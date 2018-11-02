US Concrete Inc (USCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.01. US Concrete posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $404.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other US Concrete news, CFO John E. Kunz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.40 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,755.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $424,178 and have sold 390 shares valued at $17,846. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 51.9% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 4.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 388,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USCR opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $86.35.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

