US Ecology (ECOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. US Ecology updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.28-2.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 130,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,879. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other US Ecology news, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 27,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,896,902.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,427.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Fox sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $64,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,944 shares of company stock worth $4,128,574 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

