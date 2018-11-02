US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Holdings Lifted by Signition LP

Signition LP raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up about 1.0% of Signition LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $29.71 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.