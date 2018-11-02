USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 17,916 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 53,972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 317.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 298,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 286.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

