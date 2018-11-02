USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $972,000 in PTC Inc (PTC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,819,000 after purchasing an additional 260,827 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PTC by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PTC by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $25,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 34,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $3,175,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,608 shares of company stock worth $3,377,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

