USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $2.52 Million Position in PVH Corp (PVH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in PVH by 3.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in PVH by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in PVH by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PVH by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 26.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

