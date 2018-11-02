Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $118,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $131,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.