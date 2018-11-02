Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 517.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,821,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831,581 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,827,000 after purchasing an additional 647,321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Valero Energy by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,991,000 after purchasing an additional 601,582 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 414,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 324,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

VLO opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

